Roger Williams University receives $750K to help promote law school

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University on Nov. 13 announced that the Hassenfeld Family Foundation, led by former Hasbro Inc. Chairman and CEO Alan G. Hassenfeld, has given $750,000 to the university to finance RWU’s initiative to expand awareness of its School of Law.

RWU says the gift will allow the university to implement a three-year marketing and communications plan that will strengthen the law school’s brand recognition. The marketing strategy will spotlight the law school’s commitment to ethical lawyering, social justice and public impact, the university says.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Hassenfeld Foundation for this transformative gift,” RWU Law Dean Gregory W. Bowman said in a statement. “Their vision and support will be instrumental as we tell our story on a larger stage and demonstrate how we are training changemakers and leaders that will make a difference in Rhode Island and across the U.S.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.