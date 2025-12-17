Roger Williams University unions petition trustees to stop furlough plan

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Members of the Roger Williams University faculty, professional support staff, and facilities unions submitted a petition Wednesday urging the board of trustees to invoke its authority and stop the furlough plan announced by university President Ioannis Miaoulis on Nov. 13. Signed by more than 200 RWU union workers, the petition describes the

PROVIDENCE – Members of the Roger Williams University faculty, professional support staff, and facilities unions submitted a petition Wednesday urging the board of trustees to invoke its authority and stop the furlough plan announced by university President Ioannis Miaoulis on Nov. 13.

Signed by more than 200 RWU union workers, the petition describes the furlough plan as unlawful, unfair and unnecessary. It urges the board to revoke the plan and work with employees to address the university’s financial challenges.

“Employees across this campus work every day to support students, maintain facilities and uphold the academic mission of the university,” said Jennifer Azevedo, deputy executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island

. “The administration’s unilateral decision to impose a furlough violates federal labor law and multiple collective bargaining agreements, and it places the heaviest burden on the lowest-paid workers. The board has both the authority and the responsibility to intervene.”

In a separate letter to the board, Azevedo outlined the union’s actions since the furlough announcement, previewed earlier in her Nov. 24 letter to the RWU general counsel.

Miaoulis and his cabinet will also be furloughed and will also forgo raises.

All three bargaining units filed grievances claiming the furlough violates multiple provisions of their respective contracts. Azevedo also reiterated that the program was an unlawful unilateral change to employment terms and that at least one formal request to bargain was ignored. NEARI submitted a broad request for financial records supporting the university’s fiscal claims, but most were not produced beyond what was already public. Federal law requires the university to provide this information for bargaining and grievance proceedings.

Last month, Ioannis announced via email that most RWU employees will be required to take a one-week unpaid furlough to help the school address a $3.5 million budget shortfall, a deficit that the university said amounts to 2.5% of the overall budget.

Explaining that the furloughs “will address up to half of the projected budget gap,” Miaoulis said all employees must take the weeklong furlough before the end of the school’s fiscal year on June 30. He added that relying on the university’s endowment to cover budget shortfalls would be “an unsustainable approach."

“Furloughs carry real impacts for individuals and families, and I recognize the hardship that this temporary measure brings,” Miaoulis wrote to employees. “At the same time, it reflects our collective commitment to protect jobs, sustain our ability to realize our mission now and into the future and position RWU for current stability and future growth.”

(Updated throughout to add comment from a Roger Williams University spokesperson.)

University spokesperson Jill Pais issued a statement on Wednesday, saying RWU leadership "has been in active communication with the unions and will continue to address the unions’ concerns through the appropriate channels." Pais went on to say that"RWU understands that there is an impact to employees with such a decision," she said. "However, the one-week furlough measure is intended to preserve jobs and address our small [fiscal 2026] budget shortfall. This measure was a difficult but necessary decision to close our budget gap. Meanwhile, the university said Wednesday that the faculty received a 3% wage increase as of Sept. 1, and other union employees and nonunion employees have received or will receive wage increases.