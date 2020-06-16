Rogers High School teacher honored as Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

PROVIDENCE – Maria Tavarozzi, a math teacher at Rogers High School in Newport, was recently honored as the state’s 2020 Financial Literacy Educator of the Year by R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, according to a news release.

The annual award recognizes teachers who excel in and out of the classroom in teaching financial literacy skills to students.

Tavarozzi’s work in creating a personal finance class at the school and offering practical applications of in-school lessons for students were cited as reasons for her recognition.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

