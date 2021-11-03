Rolling applications open for NEMIC business accelerator program

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center is offering rolling applications for its three-month business accelerator geared toward mental health, equity and telehealth solutions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need for effective health care response plans. It also highlighted the need for services for underrepresented communities and underrepresented health entrepreneurs,” which may include underprivileged neighborhoods or remote areas, the organization said in a program announcement.

The goal of the program is to accelerate and incubate startups with innovative health care solutions. Qualified participants will develop their business models and test their solutions.

Startups accepted into the program will receive six to 20 hours of training; up to $10,000 in funding; access to the network of NEMIC investors and experts; and NEMIC Med Tech Leadership classes.

The program is funded by Real Jobs Rhode Island.

Applicants can apply here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.