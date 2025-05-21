Route 6-10 contractor to pay $11M for illegally dumping contaminated fill

Updated at 12:46 p.m.

CONSTRUCTION WORKERS are at the Westminster Street overpass in 2020 that was part of the Route 6-10 connector project in Providence. The lead contractor, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division Inc., has agreed to pay $11 million to settle charges for dumping contaminated fill used during a 2020 highway project, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNOPBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts-based lead contractor has agreed to pay $11 million to settle charges for dumping contaminated fill used during a 2020 highway project, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday.  Barletta Heavy Division Inc., based in Canton, Mass., was charged by the state in 2023 for illegally dumping contaminated fill used during the

