RTX Corp. year-end profit jumps 41% to $6.7B

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. reported a 2025 year-end profit of $6.7 billion, or $4.96 per share. That’s a 41% increase from $4.7 billion, or $3.55 per share, a year prior. The company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said Tuesday that it had a fourth-quarter profit of $1.62 billion, or $1.19 per share, compared with $1.48

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $24.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase from $21.6 billion a year prior. This beat Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $22.74 billion.

Revenue for the year totaled $88.6 billion, a 10% increase from $80.7 billion a year prior.

The company’s location in Portsmouth focuses on the development of sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)