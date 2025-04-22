RTX sees Q1 profit narrow to $1.54B

Application deadline: May 7th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.54 billion, a 10% decrease from the $1.71 billion net income it posted a year ago. On a per-share basis the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.14 per share, a decrease from $1.28 reported in the first quarter

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $20.31 billion, up from $19.31 billion the year before and surpassing Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $19.71 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.15 per share.

The company has a plant in

Portsmouth

that focuses on sea-power capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)