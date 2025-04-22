RTX sees Q1 profit narrow to $1.54B

By
-
RTX CORP. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.54 billion, a 10% decrease from the $1.71 billion net income posted a year prior. 

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.54 billion, a 10% decrease from the $1.71 billion net income it posted a year ago.  On a per-share basis the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.14 per share, a decrease from $1.28 reported in the first quarter

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR