Ryan Family Amusements to become Walnut Hill Bowl’s new owner

By
-
RYAN FAMILY AMUSEMENTS, a Bourne, Mass.-based company with locations in Newport and Raynham, will become the new owner of Walnut Hill Bowl in Woonsocket on June 1. / COURTESY WALNUT HILL BOWL

WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island’s northernmost tenpin bowling center will have a new owner just before the summer begins. Bourne, Mass.-based Ryan Family Amusements will assume control of Walnut Hill Bowl at 1666 Diamond Hill Road and become the 32-lane center’s new primary owner on June 1. Ryan Family signed a 20-year lease with the new

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display