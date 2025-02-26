Sacred Heart School in East Providence to close at end of school year

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local parochial school serving students in prekindergarten through eighth grade will close at the end of the year after more than a century in operation.

The closure is due to financial difficulties and declining enrollment.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence spokesperson Michael Kieloch on Feb. 24 confirmed to Providence Business News that Sacred Heart School, which first opened in 1917 on Purchase Street, will shutter in June.

The Rev. Silvio De Nard, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, informed the diocese on Feb. 20 of the decision to shut down the school, and the diocese approved De Nard’s closure request, Kieloch said.

The school currently enrolls 125 students between pre-K and grade 8. The diocese will actively work to assist students and families with finding “the right fit” for them in neighboring schools, Kieloch said.

Schools to choose from include St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket, St. Luke’s School in Barrington, St. Teresa Catholic Elementary School in Pawtucket, St. Margaret’s School in East Providence and Bishop McVinney Regional School in Providence, Kieloch said.

“We are proud of the legacy of the many years Sacred Heart School educated children and grateful for the self-sacrifice of the faculty and staff who have served there over the many years,” Kieloch said. “The diocese is praying for the Sacred Heart community during this time.”

