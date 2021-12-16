Sale of Burrillville home for $1.23M sets town record

BURRILLVILLE – A contemporary-style home built in 2005 recently sold for $1.23 million in the largest-ever residential property sale in the town’s history, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The two-story home at 340 Smith Hill Road spans 4,196 square feet, with 32-foot-high cathedral ceilings, and is built on 8 acres of land, the real estate company said.

The Burrillville home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to property records. Lila Delman Compass called it an “architectural masterpiece” that was built with reclaimed materials, including antique double front doors that once belonged to a Boston brownstone.

The backyard features a heated saltwater pool, with a waterfall grotto and a Jacuzzi, in addition to an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

“This storybook home is one-of-a-kind,” said Tom Wegner, sales manager for Lila Delman Compass.

According to public records kept by the town, the property was sold to Michael Chagnon and Kaisa Chagnon by Michael Runshe and Melissa Runshe, who purchased the property for $825,000 in 2017.

