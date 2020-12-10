Salvation Army sells former Cranston office space for $485K

CRANSTON – A former fire station in the Pawtuxet Village section of the city has sold for $485,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented its most recent owner, The Salvation Army of Rhode Island.

The property at 34 Commercial St. was sold on Nov. 10.

The building, once a volunteer fire station, was built in 1891 and served as office space for the nonprofit. The Salvation Army acquired the property for zero dollars in 1998, according to city property records.

