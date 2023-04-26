Salve Regina launching doctorate program in behavioral analysis

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University is launching a new doctorate program in behavioral analysis in the fall, citing a growing demand for the need for such trained professionals within the field.

Behavioral analysis, Salve says, is known for its evidence-based treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. It also provides essential services in a wide array of other specialty areas such as education, behavioral pediatrics, behavioral gerontology and sustainability.

The university also said that there has been a 5,852% increase in demand for behavior analysts holding master’s and doctoral degrees from 2010 to 2021 across the country, according to labor market analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies. In Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts alone, demand for such analysts increased 350% from 2018 to 2021, Salve said.

With the new doctoral program, Salve students who complete it will have the qualifications to become board-certified behavior analysts-doctoral, the highest credential in the profession, the university said.

Salve said students with master’s degrees in behavior analysis will be required to complete 12 courses, or 36 credits, in behavior analysis consisting of five core courses, two electives, three experiential courses and two semesters of dissertation research. Students will also be required to complete a preliminary examination.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.