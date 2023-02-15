Salve Regina University appoints Cameron as dean of students

NEWPORT – Tracey Cameron, who has served as the dean of students at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in western Massachusetts since 2020, has been appointed as Salve Regina University’s new associate vice president and dean of students.

Salve says Cameron’s higher education career includes 10 years in various leadership positions at Wellesley College, where she emphasized cultivating healthy campus climates for students. She had designed new programs, services and co-curricular learning opportunities to promote student retention, persistence and satisfaction of diverse learners, Salve said.

Cameron said in a statement in her first few weeks at Salve she hopes to conduct a listening tour to understand the campus, its culture and people. She also plans to gain a better standing of the university’s strengths, challenges and opportunities for success.

“These meetings will be critical to shaping our path forward,” Cameron said. “I invite students, staff, faculty, alumni, parents and other key stakeholders to join me in these very important conversations.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.