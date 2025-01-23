Salve Regina University receives $5M gift for new student pavilion

NEWPORT – The founder of the Papitto Opportunity Connection who also is a board trustee at Salve Regina University provided the private university a seven-figure gift to help construct a new student garden pavilion on campus.
Salve announced Thursday that Barbara A. Papitto gifted the university $5 million, which will cover the entire cost of the facility’s construction. The university says the 5,400-square-foot wooden structure – to be named the Papitto Pavilion – will be used for student and faculty programming and events, accommodate close to 300 students and house a catering kitchen.
“I’m continually impressed by their students' accomplishments and the depth of their commitment to the mercy mission,” Papitto said in a statement. “Knowing that our gift will play a part in continuing Salve’s work guiding young people to lead purposeful and meaningful lives and careers is a wonderful legacy.”
The facility will be constructed between Gerety Hall and McKillop Library, Salve says, with Construction expected to start this summer. The pavilion is slated to open in the fall of 2026, the university says.
In a statement, Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong said the Papitto Pavilion will be a place for the kinds of retreats and career-connected speakers and programs that empower the university’s students to chart their educational journey with purpose.
“It will also give our student organizations a dedicated and beautiful space to hold their events and build community,” Armstrong said. “We are eternally grateful to Barbara and all she does for our university.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.