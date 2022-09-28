Salve, University of Saint Joseph partner on pathway to social work master’s degree

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University and West Hartford, Conn.-based University of Saint Joseph have partnered to develop a pathway leading toward a master’s degree in social work.

Salve says eligible students will begin enrolling in Saint Joseph’s master’s program beginning in the fall of 2023. Through the partnership, Salve said up to 10 seats will be reserved for qualified Salve students who meet program requirements and are accepted into Saint Joseph’s master’s program with the intention to enroll on a part-time or full-time basis.

Salve students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social work who maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher, as well as submit positive recommendations supporting their readiness for the master’s program, are eligible, the university said.

Salve Social Work Department Chair Mary Montminy-Danna said in a statement the partnership will provide Salve students a deeper skill set, knowledge and values to address many social work-related issues currently impacting society.

“Our [bachelor’s degree] graduates will have the opportunity to continue their professional development steeped in a Mercy-first tradition that embraces a compassionate and just approach to change,” Montminy-Danna said.

