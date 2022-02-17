Sandwich Hut to build second location in Federal Hill neighborhood

PROVIDENCE – A popular Providence sandwich shop that’s been operating on North Main Street since 1963 is now building a second location in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

The Sandwich Hut said it’s constructing a second location that will simply be known as “The Hut” at 245 Carpenter St. in the Luongo Square area of Federal Hill. The business plans to open the new sandwich shop in the spring this year.

Third-generation restaurant owner Peter Kammerer and his real estate management company Timpano LLC bought the 500-square-foot building in November 2020 for $155,000 from Elaine Investments LLC. Before that, the property was sold by Jamie Bryant to Elaine Investments LLC for $120,000 in 2019.

The one-story clapboard building was constructed in 1900, according to public records from the Providence Assessor’s Office, and it is located on a 0.1-acre lot. The property, last valued by city assessors in 2021 at $61,500, was formerly a neighborhood social club known as Decater Athletic Club.

Plans for the new location, which received approval from the Providence Zoning Board of Review, include take-out windows, indoor counter seating and an outdoor dining patio behind the building.

In an application for a special-use permit, the sandwich shop business said The Hut will complement other commercial establishments in Luongo Square, while rejuvenating a “long-neglected property.”

Close to the Pawtucket line, The Sandwich Hut on North Main Street is known for its Italian grinders, meatball subs, eggplant parmesan and a signature sandwich called the “The Alitalia,” loaded with prosciutto, capocollo, pepperoni and provolone cheese.

The restaurant’s slogan is: “No secret ingredients. Just the love.” The sandwich business was founded by Joseph Tatulli, who “believed that everyday food should be beautiful,” according to The Sandwich Hut’s website.

“We strive to make every sandwich experience you have with us a great one,” the company said. “We are proud to be a third-generation family business, and The Sandwich Hut is just as devoted to quality and customer service today as it was in 1963.”

