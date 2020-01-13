PROVIDENCE – For years, Stephanie Santoro has been a dedicated volunteer by working with the Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation and the American Heart Association, along with a number of other organizations.

This month, Santoro was named Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 2019 BlueAngel of the Year.

Santoro, Blue Cross dental network manager, was chosen by her colleagues for the recognition.

Her community leadership, along with her long-term participation in the BlueAngel Community Investment Program, led to her selection.

- Advertisement -

“Stephanie is a longtime leader and participant in our fundraising events and has been making a positive impact on our community for many years,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross managing director of community relations. “Her BlueAngel of the Year nominator described her as a passionate leader for her causes who effortlessly creates excitement around all of her volunteer work. She selflessly gives her time, energy and passion both at BCBSRI and in her community, logging more than 130 hours in our employee volunteer platform in 2019 alone.”

According to Blue Cross, Santoro is deeply involved in the Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation’s Mission of Mercy event, a two-day clinic that provides free dental care. Her work with the AHA includes leading a team in the 2019 New England & Southcoast Heart Walk.

During the ceremony revealing Santoro as the BlueAngel recipient, Blue Cross announced that it would award a $500 grant to the AHA in Santoro’s honor.