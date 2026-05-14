Sarah O’Toole, Conley Law & Associates, Partner

Conley Law & Associates is pleased to announce Sarah O’Toole’s promotion to Partner. Sarah focuses on municipal and real estate litigation, estate planning, and probate. She serves as an advisor to individuals, families, municipalities, and businesses facing legal challenges. She represents trustees and estate representatives and assists clients with guardianship issues. Sarah handles contested matters in both probate and Superior Court. She is a Member of the Rotary Club of Scituate, Rhode Island, serving on the Board of Directors. Sarah is admitted to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.