Scituate compound spanning 8,000 square feet sells for $1.2M

SCITUATE – An 8,000-square-foot, chalet-style home built in 1967 on more than 5 acres of wooded land recently sold for $1.2 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced.

The sale of the 24 Hi-View Drive home marks the second-largest residential property sale in Scituate for 2022 as of early November, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The buyer in the deal was represented by Hogan Associates Real Estate.

The large country estate, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-panel walls and hardwood floors, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The home features an indoor heated swimming pool in the lower level of the building, with a sliding door that leads to an outdoor patio, according to Mott & Chace. The home is mostly on two levels, but there’s also an upper level on one wing of the building that contains the bedrooms.

One other hallmark of the home is its sunken living room, with furniture and a carpeted area that’s about 1 foot lower than the rest of the rooms on the floor, the real estate firm said. The room has direct access to the wooden deck.

The property also features two separate garages, both of which are attached to the home, providing parking space for at least six cars and a maximum of nine vehicles, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Scituate assessors in fiscal 2022 as being worth $909,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by the Tasca Realty Trust, and its trustees Robert Tasca Jr., Carl Tasca and David Tasca, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record documenting the home sale.

The home was bought by Christopher Hosking and Jane Stevenson, of Newport, according to the trustee’s deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.