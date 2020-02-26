SEA CORP announces two Navy contracts

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. has been awarded two contracts from the U.S. Navy, including one for $20.3 million, the company announced on Wednesday.

The five-year, $20.3 million follow-on contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center will see the company continuing advanced systems engineering, design and test and evaluation to support submarine rapid improvement efforts on the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines.

SEA CORP is the prime contractor on the contract.

“The goal of this effort is to rapidly assess the design and operation, recommend system design and operational changes with a primary objective of improving the Virginia Class and Columbia Class submarine performance and payload employment capabilities,”said Bill Blackburn, SEA CORP.’s business area manager in a statement. “This award is the result of the hard work of SEA CORP employees who continue to provide the very best in systems engineering and test and evaluation of submarine nonpropulsion electronics systems.”

The company is also one of 40 companies awarded a 10-year, $982 million Multiple Award Contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to help the Navy maintain and modernize its Unmanned Surface Vehicles.

The work will include the following functional areas, according to the company:

Payloads

Nonpayload sensors

Mission support systems

Autonomy and vehicle control systems

Ashore and host platform elements

Logistics and sustainment

It was not immediately clear what share of the contract the company expects to be awarded from the Naval Sea Systems Command.