SEA Corp. awarded 5-year, $36.4M contract from Navy

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. has been awarded a five-year, $36.4 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command Program Executive Office Submarines, the company announced on Wednesday.

Under the contract, SEA Corp. will continue to produce the Multifunction Modular Mast Payload System, the company said, providing end to end system engineering, development, manufacture, test, despot repair and life cycle support for the system, as well as cybersecurity logistics support and program management services.

“SEA CORP is excited to have the opportunity to continue providing advanced technology development support to the U.S. Navy,” said Jason Vetovis, SEA Corp.’s EW hardware engineering and special projects business area manager. “The [system] will augment existing platform capabilities, allowing the submarine force to meet ever-changing strategic objectives”

The contact was awarded on Jan. 13.

