SEA CORP lands 5-year, $26.6M contract from NUWC

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. has received a five-year, $26.6 million contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced on Friday.

The contract, awarded on June 5, will see the company continue to develop and update the Extensible Markup Language Test Data Analysis Tool to collect and analyze submarine electronic, weapons and other combat-system test data, SEA CORP said.

“This is a continuation of the support SEA CORP has provided to the Navy … for many years,” said Dave Cadorette, SEA CORP’s senior vice president of business development. “We are glad to continue improving the quality of testing and evaluation of submarine Nonpropulsion electronic systems. [Testing and evaluation are] critical to successful introduction of operational capabilities to the fleet.”

The contract will include research and development, test and evaluation, analysis for system integration, the customization of prototypes, support and training.

