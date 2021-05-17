SEACORP awarded $14.6M contract from U.S. Navy

MIDDLETOWN – SEACORP LLC was awarded a five-year, $14.6 million contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to continue to develop and produce the Submarine Portable Weapon Launch System, the company said Monday.

The PWLS will provide the ability to prototype applications related to anti-submarine warfare, strike, surveillance and other missions, the company said.

“SEACORP is excited and proud to continue developing this versatile technology for the U.S. Navy,” said Dave Cadorette, SEACORP’s senior vice president of business development, in a statement. “Our focus remains on meeting our customers’ needs for reduced long-term production costs through demonstration of scalable prototypes.”

Work under the five-year contract will include a focus on modifying the submarine combat system as part of the development of payload integration prototypes, SEACORP said.

- Advertisement -