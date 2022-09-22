SEACORP awarded 5-year, $79M U.S. Navy contract

MIDDLETOWN – SEACORP LLC was recently awarded a five-year, $79 million contract from the Office of Naval Research to develop a mobile electronic warfare battle management system, the company announced Thursday.

Under the contract, SEACORP will design, develop and integrate the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Modular Suite into a configurable, experimental and operational unit that fits in a cargo box.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract, “The EMWMS is intended to be a mobile, configurable, experimental and operational unit geared toward specific EMW capabilities and missions. It will be suited for long-term use in a single location or for ‘roll-on/roll-off’ deployable missions aboard manned and unmanned air, land and sea platforms.”

Work is expected to be completed for the base period by May 18, 2023, and if all options are exercised, work could continue until Sept. 19, 2027, according to the contract.

“SEACORP is excited to continue supporting the U.S. Navy through further development of the EMWMS program,” said John Murphy, vice president of electronic warfare for SEACORP, in a statement. “We are excited to utilize our expertise to help the U.S. Navy maintain electromagnetic spectrum dominance and are grateful to all of our hardworking personnel for their continued efforts in support of this tasking.”