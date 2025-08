Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc., a financial technology mortgage lender, has completed its divestiture of Oregon-based Bridgetown Spirits Corp.

In its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29 , the Rhode Island company divested its majority ownership in the spirits company for $367,000 through a Debt Satisfaction Agreement.

As a result of the transaction that closed on July 29, Bridgetown Spirits will no longer be a subsidiary of Beeline and all the company stock will be transferred to Geoffrey Gwin, former CEO of Beeline and current president of Bridgetown Spirits.

Beeline will also write off related accounts payable it had assumed as part of its merger with Beeline Financial Holdings Inc. in October 2024. The divestiture of Bridgetown Spirits was the final asset held from that merger.

“Beeline continues to make moves designed to position itself to capitalize on its new products, an emerging platform and in a market that is expected to recover in 2026,” said Chris Moe, chief financial officer of Beeline. “We are now in a position to exclusively focus on our business and Bridgetown can move its business forward as a private company.”

Beeline also funded a $75,000 one-year senior secured term loan to Bridgetown Spirits and in exchange received a secured promissory note in the principal amount of $100,000.

Beeline expects to report its second quarter earnings on Aug. 14.