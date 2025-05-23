SEC filing of the week: Beeline posts $6.9M loss in first quarter as publicly traded company

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc., a financial technology mortgage lender, reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter as a publicly traded company. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, Beeline noted the loss reported in the quarter that finished on March 31 included $1.9 million in

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc., a financial technology mortgage lender, reported a loss of $6.9 million

in its first quarter as a publicly traded company.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20 , Beeline noted the loss reported in the quarter that finished on March 31 included $1.9 million in interest expense. The company said it recorded a

$1.2 million loss a year ago.

increase from $597 million reported in the first quarter of 2024.

More than 7

0% of its 2025 first quarter revenue was driven by mortgage and title operations, including $1 million in lending revenue, $400,000 in title revenue and $400,000 from its legacy spirits business.

"Q1 marked our first as a public company and showed the full power of our AI-driven platform taking hold," said Nick Liuzza, CEO and co-founder of Beeline Holdings. "Despite continued market challenges, our performance validates the core strengths of our business and lays the groundwork for transformational growth. We're especially excited about our upcoming equity product launch, which is interest-rate neutral and designed to unlock liquidity in a constrained housing market."

The company reported l

oan originations increased 38% year-over-year, outpacing industry growth and signaling momentum despite macro headwinds. Beeline also surpassed $1 billion in cumulative loan originations since its inception in 2004.

Beeline's mortgage-related metrics showed strong year-over-year growth, with the average loan amount up 24%, revenue per loan up 28%, and title revenue up 93%.

Beeline plans to launch its interest-rate neutral equity product in the third quarter of 2025, supported by a stablecoin partner. This new offering is designed to fund real estate transactions outside of traditional mortgage channels, expanding access to capital and enabling greater market participation.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.8 million, an