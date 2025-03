Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc., a financial technology mortgage lender, has completed the final testing of its artificial intelligence-driven sales agent platform and has scheduled its official launch for April 1. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, Providence-based Beeline announced that MagicBlocks completed the beta testing with 16 clients,

SEC filing of the week: Beeline slates launch of AI-powered sales agent

“MagicBlocks represents a breakthrough in AI-driven sales efficiency,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline. “With its strong beta results, we’re happy to see it go to market as a scalable, international solution.”

MagicBlocks was founded by Jay Stockwell and Sean Clark while at Beeline and was spun off as an independent company. Beeline retains an equity stake, while Stockwell serves as CEO. Beeline also licenses the MagicBlocks platform.

Earlier this year, Beeline Labs introduced BlinkQC, an automated quality-control platform that streamlines mortgage operations. BlinkQC will be available industry-wide in early April, the company said.

On March 18, Beeline launched Bob 2.0, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18 . Bob was among the first AI mortgage sales programs. It was released in 2023.

Bob 2.0, Beeline said, is the next evolution of its AI-powered sales agent, driving a six-times increase in qualified leads over human agents while running continuously at minimal cost.

“Bob changes the game for scaling front-end mortgage operations,” said Liuzza. “With Bob we’re able to engage more prospects, generate more leads, and streamline sales, all while keeping our loan guides focused on closing deals.”