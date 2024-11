The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE – Intus Care Inc., developer of a digital platform designed to improve health care for vulnerable seniors, has raised $11.2 million, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 11. Founded in 2019 by a group of Brown University students, Intus Care offers a platform that organizes data and identifies health risks

SEC filing of the week: Intus Care raises $11.2M in funding

The service predicts potential health risks that may cause complications or hospitalization by pulling data from electronic health records, insurance claims and other sources that show social determinants of health.

In 2022, Intus closed a $14.1 million Series A funding round to advance adoption of a first-of-its-kind predictive analytics platform for geriatric populations.

That funding round was led by Deerfield Management of New York City and other undisclosed investors who contributed through cash investments and conversion of existing debt.