SEC filing of the week: Schorsch Jr. named American Strategic Investment chairman

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – American Strategic Investment Co., a subsidiary of Bellevue Capital Partners LLC, has named CEO Nicholas Schorsch Jr. its board chairman, according to its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14. Schorsch succeeds Edward M. Weil, who stepped down on July 9 as board chairman for personal reasons, according to the filing. Schorsch’s began his term as board chairman on July 10 and

NEWPORT – American Strategic Investment Co., a subsidiary of Bellevue Capital Partners LLC, has named CEO Nicholas Schorsch Jr. its board chairman, according to its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14.

Schorsch succeeds Edward M. Weil, who stepped down on July 9 as board chairman for personal reasons, according to the filing.

Schorsch’s began his term as board chairman on July 10 and will end it at the company’s stockholder meeting in 2029.

Schorsch, who lives in Newport, has been American Strategic Investment’s CEO since March 2025. He has spent over a decade in the real estate, financial services, capital markets and mergers and acquisition spaces as a member of the team at Bellevue Capital Partners where he has served as the chief operating officer of AR Global Investments LLC since 2015.

The younger Schorsch previously served as president of G&P Acquisition Corp. from 2020 to 2022, executive vice president at American Realty Capital Properties from February 2014 to November 2014 and Realty Capital Securities from March 2015 to November 2015.

American Strategic is a publicly traded company with an office at 22 Bellevue Ave., in Newport, that owns a portfolio of commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Bellevue is a leading diversified investment, asset management and operating platform and the sole member of AR Global Investments.

Schorsch is the son of Nicholas Schorsch, the Newport businessman behind Heritage Group, the company that has purchased numerous Rhode Island restaurants in recent years.