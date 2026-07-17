SEC filing of the week: Schorsch Jr. named American Strategic Investment chairman

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AMERICAN STRATEGIC Investment Co., a subsidiary of Bellevue Capital Partners LLC, has named CEO Nicholas Schorsch Jr. its board chairman.

NEWPORT – American Strategic Investment Co., a subsidiary of Bellevue Capital Partners LLC, has named CEO Nicholas Schorsch Jr. its board chairman, according to its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14.  Schorsch succeeds Edward M. Weil, who stepped down on July 9 as board chairman for personal reasons, according to the filing.  Schorsch’s began his term as board chairman on July 10 and

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