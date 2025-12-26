SEC filing of the week: Scribl raises $415K for product development, market strategy

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PAWTUCKET – Scribl Inc., a technology startup focused on workplace collaboration and employee well-being, has raised $415,000 in venture capital, according to its recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Form D filed on Dec. 16, the company reported raising $415,000 toward a $500,000 convertible promissory note offering. The offering included six

In a Form D filed on Dec. 16, the company reported raising $415,000 toward a $500,000 convertible promissory note offering. The offering included six accredited investors and was led by Rogue Venture Partners, an Oregon-based venture capital firm that has an office in Rhode Island.

“The funds will be used to advance product development and support a targeted go-to-market strategy, including customer acquisition and early enterprise adoption,” said Matthew Kaplan, co-founder and CEO of Scribl.

Founded in 2024, Scribl employs a six-person team and is developing a collaborative digital game designed to foster creative interaction among teams. The platform is aimed at both distributed and remote workplaces seeking tools to support employee engagement and organizational culture.