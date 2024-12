Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. has paused production of its of Powersports product line within its industrial segment’s specialized-vehicle business due to weak demand. The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters reported in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 18 that production has been paused until the first half 2025

The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters reported in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 18 that production has been paused until the first half 2025 while management reviews strategic alternatives to the business.

The unit manufactures

snowmobiles and recreational off-road vehicles, as well as parts and accessories for those vehicles, under the Arctic Cat brand.

Textron's specialized-vehicles portfolio also includes brands such as E-Z-GO, Jacobsen, Cushman and Textron Ground Support Equipment.

As a result of this, management approved additional actions at the industrial segment under Textron’s 2023 restructuring plan. Total pretax special charges related to the 2023 restructuring plan are now expected to increase from the previously announced range of $165 million to $170 million to a range of $190 million to $205 million.

The increased charges of $25 million to $35 million are related to contract termination costs associated with the Powersports production pause. These charges will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, with additional cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million expected primarily in the first half of 2025.

The plan is expected to be substantially completed in the first half of 2025.

Textron also expects to incur an inventory valuation charge in the range of $30 million to $40 million to write down production-related powersports inventory to its net realizable value.