Seeking workers, Electric Boat promotes Quonset Point Walk-In Wednesdays

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat now hosts Walk-In Wednesdays every week from noon to 5 p.m., at both its Quonset Point location and its site in Groton, Conn.

With so many positions open in its manufacturing departments, the organization invites job seekers to get help from its human resources team in completing the application process.

According to a statement from Electric Boat, roles in all skill levels are available. HR experts are on hand to discuss benefits and compensation, training details and help determine which trade might be the best fit for potential candidates.

Career changers and experienced tradespeople are welcome, Electric Boat said. No appointment is necessary.

- Advertisement -

Candidates are asked to bring their resumes. The Quonset Point Employment Office is at 175 Dillabur Ave. in North Kingstown. Applicants can also begin or complete the process on their own at gdeb.com/careers.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.