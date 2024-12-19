Seekonk colonial sale for $1.6M is town’s largest-ever residential sale

SEEKONK – A 6,000-square-foot colonial-style home in Seekonk, Mass., located near the Rhode Island border, recently sold for $1.6 million in a record-breaking home sale, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 60 Robincrest Court home, constructed in 2001, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, along with three cast stone fireplaces.

This transaction marks the highest single-family home sale in Seekonk history, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home features a first-floor sitting room with views of the expansive backyard, along with a large kitchen with a breakfast nook and hearth room.

The home, which contains wide-plank wood floors, also includes a first-floor primary suite with a fireplace, a soaking tub and a large walk-in shower.

The first floor also contains a formal dining room, an office, a powder room, an elaborate mudroom and a laundry area, according to Compass.

The second level features two more bedrooms that share a full bath, and a guest wing with a window seat and cozy sitting area.

The home was most recently valued by Seekonk property assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.22 million. Of that, $212,300 of the property’s assessed value was attributed to the 1.43 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Ashley and Stella Fitzsimmons of Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett office represented the seller in this transaction, while Rebecca Mayer of the Compass Providence office represented the buyer.

“We have seen an increasing demand for high-end homes in the area, and this sale proves that Seekonk can compete with the most sought-after communities,” Stella Fitzsimmons said.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Christopher Canton and Nancy Tullie, of Seekonk, to Patrick Brosnan and April Brosnan, of Seekonk.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.