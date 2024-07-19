Seekonk pub announces Sept. 1 closure to make way for Whole Foods Market

SEEKONK – Dublin Rose Irish sports pub and restaurant will shutter Sept. 1 to make way for a grocery store, the establishment's owners announced this week. In a statement shared on social media, Dublin Rose announced that it would permanently close after 11 years in business "due to future redevelopment plans for the surrounding area, including a new grocery store where we are currently located." Though the pub did not specify a grocery store, in March, Seekonk Town Planner John Aubin told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that Whole Foods Market Inc. was halfway through the permitting process for establishing a new development at 940 Fall River Ave., located just off Interstate 195, where Dublin Rose and the Clarion Inn are currently located. Whole Foods was planning to build a a 30,000 to 40,000-square-foot grocery store at the site, Aubin said at the time, and expected construction could start later in 2024. Whole Foods also confirmed to WPRI that a development was in the works, but did not provide further details. Dublin Rose and Whole Foods did not immediately respond to a PBN request for comment on Friday. In the social media announcement, Dublin Rose said the pub, "Since opening in 2013 ... has been a beloved establishment known for its friendly atmosphere, great food, and live music. "We have cherished the opportunity to host countless gatherings, celebrations and unforgettable moments with our patrons over the years," the statement continued. "It has been a privilege to be part of the Seekonk community." Whole Foods currently has three locations in Rhode Island: 610 North Main St. and 261 Waterman St. in Providence, and 161 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston. The Seekonk development will mark the grocery chain's first location in Bristol County. Dublin Rose's announcement comes on the heels of an announcement that another local institution, Eastside Marketplace in Providence, will soon shutter due to a larger grocery chain's plans. Eastside, which opened in 1981 and in 2014 was purchased by Stop & Shop parent company Ahold Delhaize, will close by the end of the year, along with 31 other locations Ahold Delhaize has described as underperforming. The Stop & Shop location at Atwood Avenue in Johnston will also shut down in this wave of closures. Dublin Rose plans to hold a farewell party for the pub on Aug. 23, and will continue with its typical operations and hours until its Sept. 1 closure. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.