SEG accepting applications for spring accelerator program

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse is accepting applications for its Spring 2021 Impact Accelerator program, the organization said Tuesday.

The 12-week program, for entrepreneurs in the process of building a business or nonprofit with a focus on social impact, will be held virtually and will begin in March. SEG said that the program is designed to stimulate innovation and to help create more successful, sustainable “do well, do good” businesses.

Applications, available online, are due by Feb. 17.

The program includes a customized curriculum, peer learning and access to a network of experts who help entrepreneurs grow their businesses in Rhode Island and beyond, according to SEG.

The organization also noted that more than 200 social ventures have graduated from its accelerator programs since 2010.