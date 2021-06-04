SEG and ONE Neighborhood Builders open small-business center in Olneyville

PROVIDENCE – A new small-business support center at 222 Manton Ave. opened on Thursday.

The center, a collaboration between ONE Neighborhood Builders and Social Enterprise Greenhouse, will provide small-business owners access to resources to grow and launch their business.

The center, located in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood, will provide access to SEG’s network of business experts, programs and services, free internet and use of computers, technology training and advising, one-on-one support, workshops and community events, and resources to connect individuals to economic and workforce development opportunities.

“When our storefront commercial space at 222 Manton Avenue became available for a new lease this fall, we approached Social Enterprise Greenhouse and asked if they would partner with us to open a business support center at the location, tailored to the needs of local merchants and makers in central Providence,” said Jennifer Hawkins, president and executive director of ONE Neighborhood Builders, in a statement. “We’re pleased our vision is now a reality and thrilled to welcome the many partnering organizations to the site.”

Partner organizations supporting the center include the Center for Southeast Asians, Center for Women & Enterprise, city of Providence, Fuerza Laboral/Power of Workers, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Hope & Main, Multicultural Innovation Center, Rhode Island Black Business Association, R.I. Commerce Corp., Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Rhode Island Small Business Development Center.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza also attended the opening celebration Thursday evening.

“Small businesses are a fundamental part of Providence and make our city a vibrant place to live, work and play,” Elorza stated. “Removing barriers for more small businesses to thrive helps grow and sustain our community, now and for generations to come. I encourage all community members who are interested in launching or expanding a business to visit the new support center.”