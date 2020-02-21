SEG announces 2020 Food Accelerator cohort

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse has announced eight selected participants in its 2020 Food Accelerator program.

The program will span three months and end in a pitch competition at SEG’s 10 Davol Square location on April 30. The accelerator will be delivered in partnership with Brown University and is funded by Real Jobs RI, United Natural Foods Inc., Blount Fine Foods and Newman’s Own Foundation.

The program provides participants with an industry-tailored curriculum and advising.

The cohort named on Feb. 18 includes:

Distinguish Catering and founder Jessica Zeon

Eden’s Bowls and founder Michelle Robinson

FreshConn and founders Brandon Monti and Patrick Strauss

Kitchen to Market and founder Deborah Perry

Lila and founders Jasmine Yang and Karina Bao

Providence Gardenworks and founder Stewart Martin

Restoration Coop and founder Tarshire Battle

The Southside Farm-to-Market Center and founder Jazandra Barros

Forty-eight participants have graduated from SEG’s Food Accelerator program since its launch in 2016.