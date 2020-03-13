SEG announces Impact Accelerator cohort

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse on Thursday announced a cohort of 11 ventures for its 2020 Impact Accelerator.

The program is designed to help create “more successful, ‘do well, do good’ businesses” SEG said.

The program will run for three months and culminate in a pitch night ceremony on May 28 at SEG’s location at 10 Davol Square.

The program is conducted in partnership with Brown University and receives funding from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs RI initiative, as well as the Newman’s Own Foundation and the Island Foundation.

SEG noted that to date 84 ventures have graduated from the Impact Accelerator since its inception in 2010.

This year’s cohort consists of:

BASA and founders Fernanda Bolanos, Megan Molina and Rosinda Fuentes

Empirical Nature and founder Abigail Burrows

15 Minute Field Trips and founder Melissa Guillet

Giving Beyond the Box LLC and founder Sandra Enos

Grands Flourish Inc. and founder Magdalene Andreozzi

His & Hers House and founder Tamara Montgomery

KerlyGirl and founder Kerlne Jean-Baptiste

Obawear Clothing and founder Abdul Fatai Ajakaiye

SIREN Women’s Cooperative and founder Sarah Nadimpalli

VISIT and founders Layne Mayer and Katherine Magee

Wisdom for Living and founder Gwenette Kangis