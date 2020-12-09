SEG, Brown’s Swearer Center welcome new Social Innovation fellows

By
-
PROVIDENCE – Ten new fellows were named to the Social Innovation Fellowship program for 2020 held by the Social Enterprise Greenhouse and Brown University Swearer Center for Public Service.

The two-year developmental program, Social Enterprise Greenhouse said, offers undergraduate students skills training, hands-on experience in innovation with community partners and connects social innovators with students to be their mentors.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse said the 10 new fellows, which join the original seven-fellow cohort from 2019, reside throughout the U.S. and abroad. They are:

  • Maggie Bachenberg of Fairmount, Minn.
  • Lucas Robles Capovila of São Paulo, Brazil.
  • Meera Kurup of Nashua, N.H.
  • Michelle Liu of Princeton Junction, N.J.
  • Noah Pirani of Miami.
  • Rhythm Rastogi of Vadodara, Gujarat, India.
  • Laila Rodenbeck of New Delhi, India.
  • Carina Sandoval of North Riverside, Ill.
  • Greta Welch of Chadron, Neb.
  • William Yang of Boonton, N.J.

In a statement, Social Enterprise Greenhouse Program Manager Austin Wilson said with the partnership the Providence-based nonprofit has with the Swearer Center, the young innovators have a head start on “bringing positive, sustainable change to our communities.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

