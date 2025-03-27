Self-storage facility in East Providence sells for $5.84M

EAST PROVIDENCE– A self-storage facility in the Riverside neighborhood recently sold for $5.84 million, according to property records.

The 17,550-square-foot self-storage facility at 3346 Pawtucket Ave. was constructed in 2004 on a 2.54-acre lot, according to records kept by the city.

The two-story facility, which contains a 460-square-foot office, is now being operated as a Storage Rentals of America business.

Before the sale, it was operated as a Go Store It facility.

- Advertisement -

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the facility was sold by GSI Riverside 3346 to SROA 3346 Pawtucket RI.

GSI Riverside 3346, formed in 2021, is a limited liability company based in Charlotte, N.C., according to corporate records kept by the R.I. Department of State. The company is tied to Joe Teague, president of the Charlotte-based commercial property firms Cameron Property Co. and Madison Capital Group.

SROA 3346 Pawtucket RI was formed late last year, according to corporate records kept by the R.I. Department of State. The company is doing business under the name Storage Rentals of America, according to the corporate records.

The self-storage property was most recently valued by East Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $5.77 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone is worth $596,900.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.