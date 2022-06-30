Sen. Whitehouse tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse tweeted Thursday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The Rhode Island Democrat, who is fully vaccinated, tweeted he is feeling well and will be working from home during the week. Whitehouse added that he will not be attending this year’s Fourth of July Parade in Bristol.

“Already looking forward to next year’s Bristol 4th of July parade,” Whitehouse tweeted.