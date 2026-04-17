State lawmakers approve Crook Point Bridge authority plan

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STATE LAWMAKERS approved a bill on Thursday creating the Crook Point Bridge Authority to oversee the bridge’s ownership and future use. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD

PROVIDENCE – Both the Rhode Island House and Senate have approved legislation to create a new authority to take control of the long-abandoned Crook Point Bascule Bridge, advancing a proposal backed by city officials to preserve and potentially redevelop the structure. On Thursday, both chambers passed bills establishing the Crook Point Bridge Authority, an independent

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