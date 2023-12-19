Senate leadership seeks statewide property tax relief 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Among the priorities for Senate leaders in the 2024 legislative session that begins on Jan. 2. is simplifying the property tax exemption process on the municipal level, which they say could save state residents on their quarterly tax bills. During an interview with PBN on Dec. 18, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and…