Senate leadership seeks statewide property tax relief 

By
-
SENATE PRESIDENT DOMINICK J. RUGGERIO is crafting legislation that would give all municipalities the right to create property tax exemptions without first seeking special approval from the General Assembly. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PROVIDENCE – Among the priorities for Senate leaders in the 2024 legislative session that begins on Jan. 2. is simplifying the property tax exemption process on the municipal level, which they say could save state residents on their quarterly tax bills. During an interview with PBN on Dec. 18, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT