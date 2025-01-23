SENEDIA gets $200K grant from Real Jobs RI

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

The program, administered through Real Jobs RI, connects job seekers with direct hire, internship and training opportunities in the defense industry. In Rhode Island, the defense industry represents more than 34,000 jobs and $7.6 billion in economic output, according to SENEDIA.

"Real Jobs is critical to our efforts to fortify national security and grow the defense industry, an essential part of the economy in Rhode Island and across the region,” said Molly Donohue Magee, CEO of SENEDIA. “The meaningful skill-building, on-the-job experience, and job search support we foster through this program ensures a strong defense workforce for today and tomorrow.”

Real Jobs RI has supported the Defense Partnership Program since 2016, assisting with training and job placements in the defense including IT and cybersecurity, engineering and science, supply chain management, technology and business support.

In 2024, the program placed more than 60 applicants into jobs and provided employment support including resume and interview prep, direct outreach to employers, internship opportunities, and technical certifications for more than 100 candidates.

“Defense is a key part of the Rhode Island economy, and its impact reverberates across many other industries,” said Matthew Weldon, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, which oversees the Real Jobs RI program. “Connecting Rhode Island companies with talented and skilled workers – from recent high school graduates pursuing rewarding careers to mid-career professionals looking to leverage new skills – is a win for the employer, for the candidate, and for our state.”

Along with the Defense Partnership Program, SENEDIA provides workforce development through the New England Submarine Shipbuilding Partnership, which is sponsored by the Department of Defense. The partnership has trained more than 5,100 people for job opportunities in Rhode Island and boosted the talent pipeline from elementary schools, higher education and advanced training.