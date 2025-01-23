SENEDIA gets $200K grant from Real Jobs RI

By
-
SOUTHEASTERN NEW England Defense Industry Alliance, or SENEDIA, announced Thursday it received a $200,000 grant to continue its Defense Partnership Program.

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance announced Thursday it received a $200,000 grant to continue its Defense Partnership Program. The program, administered through Real Jobs RI, connects job seekers with direct hire, internship and training opportunities in the defense industry. In Rhode Island, the defense industry represents more than 34,000 jobs and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR