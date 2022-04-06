SENEDIA opens registration for Defense Innovation Days

NEWPORT – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has opened up registration for its annual Defense Innovation Days, which will be held Aug. 29-31.

Total attendance for the event is limited to 350, so early registration is recommended.

Defense Innovation Days, which will be held at the Marriott Newport, brings together companies developing cutting-edge innovations with policymakers helping to steer the nation’s defense strategy.

The Marriott Newport is at 25 America’s Cup Ave. in Newport. A limited block of rooms is available.

More information on the event can be obtained by contacting Molly Donohue Magee at the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at 401-378-8485 or mmagee@senedia.org.

The event website is at www.DefenseInnovationDays.com.

The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is based in Middletown.

