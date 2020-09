Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has secured an $18.6 million defense contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to help develop a regional workforce-development partnership to serve needs of submarine shipbuilding employers, SENEDIA announced Sept. 23. The two-year contract was awarded through the Industrial Bases Analysis and Sustainment Program, which SENEDIA…