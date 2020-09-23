SENEDIA receives $18.6M defense contract to help build submarine shipbuilding pipeline

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance announced Wednesday that it has secured an $18.6 million defense contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to help develop a regional workforce development partnership to serve needs of submarine shipbuilding employers.

The two-year contract was awarded to SENEDIA through the Industrial Bases Analysis and Sustainment Program, which SENEDIA said works to improve readiness and support innovation across national security, including closing gaps in defense manufacturing capacity. It’s the first contract SENEDIA has received from the Department of Defense, it said.

SENEDIA, in launching the effort, sent a survey to manufacturers to understand workforce gaps in order to have training programs tailored to the industry, specifically focused on General Dynamics Electric Boat. The survey’s results will be used to develop hands-on training opportunities in early 2021, SENEDIA said.

The new partnership will also continue and enhance current training programs in place to support Electric Boat’s hiring needs, SENEDIA said, by providing future workers a base in industrial and manufacturing skills, and exposure to robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to solidify our region as the hub for innovation in submarine shipbuilding,” said Molly Donohue Magee, SENEDIA’s executive director, in a statement. “The best-in-class workforce development initiatives forged now will power this high-demand, high-skill industry for the next 30 years.”

