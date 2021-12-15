SENEDIA seeking companies to host interns and temporary employees

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is seeking companies to host interns or temporary workers, beginning in January.

The town of Middletown, NeQter Labs, Innovate Newport, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, MIKEL Inc., Balfour Beatty and I-M Technology have all already signed on to be hosts, SENEDIA said, but more are needed.

Host companies are now sought in the areas of business, emergency management or logistics, cybersecurity and engineering.

This fall, SENEDIA placed 14 of its interns with six companies, including KMS Solutions, Purvis Systems Inc., NeQter Labs, PowerDocks LLC, the town of Middletown and Marine Acoustics Inc.

Interns were able to engage in Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model/National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance processes and hardware updates, SENEDIA said. They also developed 360 model renderings and manuals for human resource procedures and served as implementation managers for companywide software implementations.

Three of the interns have been hired by the companies that hosted them, SENEDIA said in a statement. Eight of the 14 will graduate this month with their degrees and industry certifications.

SENEDIA is also seeking full-time job placement for 15 veteran candidates, several of whom have active security clearances. Positions in business, finance, administrative, engineering or information technology/cybersecurity would be suitable.

For more information on hiring an intern, temporary worker or veteran, contact Cassandra Johns at cjohns@senedia.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.