SENEDIA to award $2M to regional employers for submarine workforce training programs

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance will award $2 million in training reimbursement subsidies for area employers that train workers in submarine shipbuilding, the organization announced Thursday.

Eligible employers across New England can receive up to $30,000 each in reimbursements for programs that train already-employed workers in the submarine shipbuilding industry. Companies that either already or could support the submarine shipbuilding industry are encouraged to apply, with funding to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, SENEDIA said.

The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment National Imperative for Industrial Skills program, which has already been used to support SENEDIA’s industrial skills training program for incumbent workers.

“We were the first organization to sign up for this opportunity, because we recognize that this direct investment in our talent pipeline will pay dividends both in the professional skill of our employees, and in the future growth of our company,” Colin McClennan, vice president and general manager of East Providence manufacturing company Evans Capacitor Co. and Rhode Island co-chair for the partnership, said in a statement .

- Advertisement -

Companies can apply or learn more about the program by visiting https://buildsubmarines.com/training. SENEDIA is also hosting a webinar on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. for those interested in learning more about the program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.