SENEDIA to award reimbursement subsidies to submarine shipbuilding supply chain companies

PROVIDENCE – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance recently announced that it will be awarding $2 million in training reimbursements to companies in the submarine shipbuilding supply chain.

Eligible organizations can receive up to $30,000 for existing programs that train already-employed workers that support, or could support, submarine shipbuilding.

The program has a $30,000 cap over 12 months and provides up to 100% reimbursement to employers that provide pre-approved, direct training-related costs. Reimbursable training funding is capped at $10,000 per trainee.

To be eligible, companies must be based in the United States and be a U.S. Department of Defense supplier, contractor or subcontractor, or potentially be one in the future. Allowable training, according to SENEDIA, should clearly support submarine shipbuilding in trades or industrial skills, or with an industry recognized credential or certification that is transferable should they ever separate from the employer.

Organizations in need of assistance in determining what programs qualify for the subsidy or want to create a new training program that supports the submarine supply chain may contact Polaris MEP at info@polarismep.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.